Octo to Develop Open Source ISR Software Prototype for Navy; Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Reston, Virginia-based information technology provider Octo has won a prototyping contract to develop open source software for U.S. Navy personnel to access and exchange intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data.

Octo said Tuesday it will create a prototype of the Alliance data discovery and sharing platform to support ashore and afloat ISR requirements for the Distributed Common Ground System–Navy program.

The company added that it will configure, evaluate and demonstrate the application of its software in communications activity within denied and degraded mission environments.

Mehul Sanghani, Octo CEO, said the technology has the potential to provide intelligence data access and support the decision-making process on Navy ships.