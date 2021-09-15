in Contract Awards, Healthcare IT, News

Octo to Provide CMS With Agile Coaching for Medicare Payment Modernization Effort

Octo Consulting will support the Medicare Payment System Modernization effort of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under a five-year contract.

The Virginia-based technology firm said Tuesday it will educate CMS employees and contractors about building Agile processes across the MPSM program and the Medicare Fee-For-Service system.

Octo expects its coaching, which includes workshops and hands-on training, to support HHS’ shift to modern technologies such as application program interfaces and Agile and DevOps processes.

Work is also aimed at sustaining Agile maturity and enabling CMS to provide its constituents with Medicare services while saving costs to benefit its beneficiaries. 

Octo is a Scaled Agile Framework Gold partner, a designation signifying its ability to support enterprises and government agencies throughout the Lean-Agile transformation process.

