Orchestra Macrosystems Adds Former Acting DNI Joseph Maguire as Advisory Board Member

Joseph Maguire, former acting director of national intelligence and a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral, has joined the board of advisers at venture-backed Orchestra Macrosystems.

The 36-year Navy veteran joins Orchestra’s advisory board to help guide the Houston-based predictive analytics software vendor in business development and growth initiatives, the company said Thursday.

Maguire noted that the company aims to help defense customers manage personnel assessment and performance optimization efforts with the use of intelligent measurement technology.

Orchestra said the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey deployed the company’s training management software to analyze the performance of airmen during collective exercises.