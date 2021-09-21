Parsons Enters Sensor Development Partnership; Mike Dewitz Quoted

Parsons has teamed up with Intelligent Surveillance Corp. to develop and market imaging sensors in the government sector.

The partnership is working on two products that will feature the Intellisight hemoglobin filter technology Parsons designed to recognize human skin and allow surveillance systems to identify certain activities of people, the company said Monday.

Forney, Texas-based ISC offers remotely controlled surveillance devices that work to generate high-definition imagery and video.

Mike Dewitz, executive vice president of Parsons’ defense sector, said the two companies seek to protect the lives of warfighters and first responders with sensors that use human skin detection technology.

The new products will join ISC sensor offerings that are available through Parsons’ federal solutions business.