Penguin Computing to Deliver Supercomputers to DOD for HPC Modernization Program

The Department of Defense has awarded Penguin Computing two contracts worth $68 million in combined value for the TrueHPC supercomputer in support of the High Performance Computing Modernization Program.

Penguin said Tuesday the TrueHPC systems, equipped with NVIDIA graphics processing units and AMD processors, provide more than 365,000 cores, over 775 terabytes of memory and 47 petabytes of high-performance storage combined.

According to the company, the supercomputers entering the production line in 2022 will help the Pentagon address computational challenges in fluid dynamics, electromagnetics and acoustics, environment-related modeling and simulation as well as other advanced research areas.

The contractor will deliver the TrueHPC systems and provide managed services and high-performance storage at the U.S. Navy’s DOD Supercomputing Resource Center at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s DSRC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.