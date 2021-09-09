Peraton to Offer OneWeb’s LEO Satellite Network Services; Mike King Quoted

Peraton has included OneWeb‘s low Earth orbit satellite services in its global communications portfolio in an effort to provide customers with open architecture and high throughput network in support if their mission sets.

The company said Thursday it will deliver capabilities from OneWeb’s secure and low latency satellite network under a distribution partnership agreement, which followed contract awards from the U.S. Central Command and Africa Command for commercial satellite communications services.

In 2022, the global network of Peraton is expected to cover remote regions in Africa and the Indo-Pacific, with OneWeb providing low latency broadband services through its LEO network.

“The capabilities offered by OneWeb’s satellite network complement Peraton’s existing satellite and terrestrial services. We are now positioned to provide a more comprehensive suite of communications capabilities with the flexibility to go wherever our customers’ missions take them,” said Mike King, chief growth officer at Peraton.