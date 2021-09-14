Peraton’s Chris Valentino on How Industry Could Help DOD Advance JADC2

Chris Valentino, chief strategy officer at Peraton, said the Department of Defense should work with industry to drive experimentation, invest in new technologies and rapidly deploy capabilities to advance the Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept.

He wrote in an article published Friday on the Professional Services Council website that DOD should recognize the potential role of industry in identifying government-owned technologies and intellectual property across domains and “advocating for rapid, on-going funding to support JADC2 experimentation and development.”

Valentino noted that artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum computing, zero trust, cloud technology, microelectronics, edge platform, public key infrastructure, network health and data fabric are some of the emerging technologies that could support JADC2 and DOD should harden and mature these capabilities to provide mission-critical services in complex operational environments.

He said he expects the Pentagon to use DevSecOps to rapidly field operational capabilities and use an Agile acquisition process to gather JADC2 capabilities.

“To achieve JADC2’s conceptual objectives, the DoD must collaborate with industry to experiment and quickly field capabilities that can be matured while in operational use,” Valentino added.