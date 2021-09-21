in News, Technology

Frank Kendall: Production of 5 Air Force Raider Bombers Underway at Northrop-Operated Facility

U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said that Northrop Grumman is manufacturing five test articles of the branch’s Long Range Strike Bomber aircraft at a government-owned contractor-operated factory in Palmdale, California, The Drive reported Monday.

He mentioned the ongoing efforts at Air Force Plant 42 to build B-21 Raider planes in his speech Monday at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference.

Northrop won the LRSB engineering and manufacturing development contract in October 2015.

The service released an updated artist’s rendition of the B-21 taking off from Edwards AF Base in California and officials previously said they expect the first aircraft to roll out in early 2022.

BAE Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, Spirit Aerosystems and Janicki Industries are part of Northrop’s contract team.

