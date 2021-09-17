Qlik’s Cloud Data Analytics Platform Secures FedRAMP In-Process Designation

The government-focused data analytics platform of Qlik has achieved an “In-Process” designation at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Qlik Cloud Government uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence to analyze data for various applications such as interactive dashboards, reporting and alerting as well as search and conversational analytics, the Virginia-based software-as-a-service company said Thursday.

As an In-Process product, Qlik Cloud Government is currently awaiting review by the Joint Authorization Board or a different agency for authorization to be offered to government agencies.

Andrew Churchill, vice president of federal at Qlik, said the data analytics product is designed to provide federal clients with access to capabilities required for their mission and data initiatives.

To date, Qlik is the sole SaaS software analytics platform that has achieved the FedRAMP In-Process designation.