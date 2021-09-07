Raft, Space Force’s Software Factory to Engineer Platform for Space Operations Command

Raft will collaborate with a software factory within the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation on a platform development effort as part of a prime contract the U.S. Space Force awarded to the Reston, Virginia-based technology consulting firm.

The company and USSF’s Space Camp will engineer a continuous integration/continuous delivery platform to provide Space Operations Command Delta units with a rapid deployment capability for their software applications, Raft said Friday.

The partnership will also work with Platform One, a Department of Defense-wide DevSecOps initiative, to support the software factory’s mission of increaseing the effectiveness of SPOC Delta units and other warfighters through software application development, integration and deployment.

“We’re excited to leverage our experience building user-centered open source solutions and onboarding teams to Platform One to accelerate Space CAMP missions within the USSF modernization ecosystem,” said Bhaarat Sharma, chief technology officer of Raft.