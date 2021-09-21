Raytheon to Upgrade ATNAVICS Capabilities Under USAF Contract

Raytheon Technologies ’ intelligence and space business has received an award from the U.S. Air Force to enhance two Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination Systems, which currently have a primary surveillance radar range of 25 nautical miles.

Under the lightweight deployable-ground controlled approach contract , Raytheon Intelligence and Space will extend the PSR range of ATNAVICS to 60 nautical miles while retaining the system’s footprint, the Arlington, Virginia-based defense company said Monday.

The USAF ATNAVICS will have high mobility and full autonomous capabilities and will leverage the upgrades from the Army and Marine Corps variant to provide the system with the updated GCA tool and capability.

Denis Donohue, vice president of communications and airspace management systems at Raytheon I&S, said the effort is an example of different services working together and utilizing similar systems to advance interoperability while reducing logistics requirements.

The company said the USAF variant will also include the latest gallium nitride transmitter technology and AIMS certified Mode 5 secondary surveillance radar/identification friend or foe systems.