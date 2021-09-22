Raytheon Subsidiary Unveils New Compact AESA Radar

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business has launched a new light form-factor active electronically scanned array that weights a third of most AESA radars.

The compact AESA fire control radar uses gallium nitride and its CHIRP digital receiver and processor to provide Gen 4-plus performance in support of platforms operating in air, on land and at sea, Raytheon said Tuesday.

According to Eric Ditmars, vice president of secure sensor solutions at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, the radar was developed to be lightweight without compromising capability.

“Our compact AESA radar offers advanced capability in an innovative design that gives our customers more radar options,” added Ditmars.

The launch comes months after RI&S started upgrading the GaN AESA radars installed on the U.S. military’s F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler.