in C4ISR, Contract Awards, News

Raytheon to Build Prototype Sensors for Army’s Next-Gen Airborne ISR System; Michael Fisher Quoted

Raytheon to Build Prototype Sensors for Army’s Next-Gen Airborne ISR System; Michael Fisher Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Technologies’ intelligence and space business will build, integrate and demonstrate prototype sensors for the U.S. Army’s High-Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System under a contract awarded through an other transaction agreement with Consortium Management Group.

HADES is the service’s next-generation aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform and the award is for the initial phase of the HADES Multi-Domain Sensing System program that seeks to provide the Army with communications and electronic intelligence sensors, Raytheon said Thursday.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will help inform prototype development, design and upgrades of the HADES MDSS program’s future phases by demonstrating system capabilities.

“In future peer-to-peer conflicts, long-distance sensing from very high altitudes will be key to enabling our forces to achieve their objectives for long-range, precision fires,” said Michael Fisher, vice president and general manager of applied signal technology at RI&S.

CMG is a nonprofit corporation managing three OTA consortia, including Consortium for Command, Control, and Communications in Cyberspace or C5.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

Armycontract awardGovconhadesHigh-Accuracy Detection and Exploitation Systemintelligence surveillance and reconnaissanceMDSSmichael fisherOTAother transaction agreementprototypingRaytheon

Southwest Research Institute Books $79M Air Force Research & Engineering Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Southwest Research Institute Books $79M Air Force Research & Engineering Contract
Splunk Gains DOD Impact Level 5 Clearance for Cloud Platform; Teresa Carlson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Splunk Gains DOD Impact Level 5 Clearance for Cloud Platform; Teresa Carlson Quoted