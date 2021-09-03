Raytheon to Build Prototype Sensors for Army’s Next-Gen Airborne ISR System; Michael Fisher Quoted

Raytheon Technologies’ intelligence and space business will build, integrate and demonstrate prototype sensors for the U.S. Army’s High-Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System under a contract awarded through an other transaction agreement with Consortium Management Group.

HADES is the service’s next-generation aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform and the award is for the initial phase of the HADES Multi-Domain Sensing System program that seeks to provide the Army with communications and electronic intelligence sensors, Raytheon said Thursday.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will help inform prototype development, design and upgrades of the HADES MDSS program’s future phases by demonstrating system capabilities.

“In future peer-to-peer conflicts, long-distance sensing from very high altitudes will be key to enabling our forces to achieve their objectives for long-range, precision fires,” said Michael Fisher, vice president and general manager of applied signal technology at RI&S.

CMG is a nonprofit corporation managing three OTA consortia, including Consortium for Command, Control, and Communications in Cyberspace or C5.