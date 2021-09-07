Robert Cardillo: US Should Establish Responsive Launch Capability to Defend Against Adversaries

Robert Cardillo, former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said the U.S. should support its space-based infrastructure with a responsive launch capability to help deter adversaries and improve national security.

He wrote in a commentary published Friday on Defense News that the Department of Defense should come up with resources and focus on establishing a “mature, operationalized responsive launch capability.”

DOD must carry out operational demonstrations to establish concept of operations and invest in infrastructure needed to support “launch from anywhere, anytime,” Cardillo noted.

He cited the need to create a program of record in the fiscal year 2023 budget for a responsive launch capability.

“If the U.S. is going to effectively defend against adversaries in future conflicts in space, collaborative action to institutionalize responsive launch must start now,” he added.

Cardillo serves as chief strategist and chairman of the board of Planet Labs’ federal arm. He also sits on the board of directors of Firefly Aerospace and on Enview’s advisory board.