Roy Azevedo: Raytheon Eyes Accelerated Space Tech Deliveries With SEAKR Engineering Buy

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Sept. 30, 2021 — Raytheon Technologies plans to integrate SEAKR Engineering into its intelligence and space business once its acquisition of the Centennial, Colorado-based space electronics supplier is completed, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 15.

Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence and Space and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the company aims to advance its qualified space technology deliveries through the purchase of SEAKR, which has more than 540 employees and provides over 300 flight units.

“Our investment strategy accelerates our agility in meeting a higher standard of performance ― the space standard ― and expands our core space business with new applications that are shaping our world,” he added.

