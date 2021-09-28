Siemens Government Technologies Gets DISA Infrastructure Modernization Task Order; Tina Dolph Quoted

Siemens’ federal arm will upgrade cooling and ventilation systems in a Defense Information Systems Agency facility at Hill Air Force Base in Utah under a $14 million task order awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Siemens Government Technologies said Monday it secured the task order under USACE’s potential seven-year, $1.2 billion Utility Monitoring and Control Systems – V contract vehicle awarded in November 2019.

“As our customers incorporate increasingly complex technologies with unique energy needs to perform their vital national security missions, it’s imperative they have the underlying infrastructure to ensure their people and systems are able to perform at their maximum capability,” said Tina Dolph, president and CEO of SGT and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

“Under this newest task order, we look forward to serving the Defense Information Systems Agency with upgraded facility cooling systems to sustain their essential mission of enabling information-sharing capabilities across the full spectrum of military operations,” Dolph added.

The company said small businesses will perform over 90 percent of subcontracted work related to the task order.

SGT was one of the 14 contractors that secured spots on the UMCS-V contract vehicle.