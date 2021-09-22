in News, Space

Sierra Nevada Wraps Up 2-Year Medium Earth Orbit Research Mission for AFRL

Sierra Nevada Corp. has completed its two-year mission to perform three space research projects in medium Earth Orbit for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The Demonstration and Science Experiments spacecraft, now handled by SNC’s Sierra Space subsidiary, deployed 13 payloads for the research areas meant to advance the Department of Defense’s capability to send spacecraft in MEO’s harsh radiation environment, SNC said Tuesday.

DSX studied interactions of very-low-frequency electromagnetic waves, characterized space weather and identified the environmental effects of space on spacecraft electronics.

The studies may help scientists reduce space radiation and inform the design of future spacecraft.

“Through DSX the team performed more than 1,300 experiments, significantly contributing to our understanding of how to build spacecraft capable of reliably operating in the harsh environments of MEO and [geosynchronous orbit] for DOD and other important national security space missions,” said Fred Rost, senior director of SNC’s space mission systems unit.

