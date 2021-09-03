Southwest Research Institute Books $79M Air Force Research & Engineering Contract

Southwest Research Institute has received a $78.8 million sole-source contract from the U.S. Air Force for research and engineering services in support of a Program Executive Officer directorate within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Under the 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the nonprofit research and development organization will work with the AFLCMC Agile Combat Support through Aug. 30, 2031, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Contract performance will be conducted in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The Air Force is obligating $280,000 in fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds at the time of award.

SwRI is based in San Antonio, Texas, and operates in several market segments, including earth and space, electronics and automation, energy and environment, defense and security as well as manufacturing and construction.