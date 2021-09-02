in Executive Moves, News

Space Industry Vet Patrick Loner Named CEO of Voyager’s Altius Subsidiary

Patrick Loner, formerly the director of business development at SEAKR Engineering, has been appointed to succeed Jonathan Goff as CEO of Voyager Space Holdings‘ Altius Space Machines subsidiary.

Voyager said Wednesday that Goff will join the company as vice president of on-orbit servicing while Loner will lead technology development efforts at Altius.

Loner’s three-decade career includes various positions at PinQuest Golf Systems, Space Systems Loral, DIRECTV and Hughes Space and Communications Group. His industry experience also involved work with several satellite providers.

The executive move follows Altius’ selection by Eta Space to provide a cryogenic coupler that would facilitate liquid oxygen transfer for a nine-month mission.

Altius was the first business acquired by Voyager after the space holding company entered the market in October 2019.

