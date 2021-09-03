Splunk Gains DOD Impact Level 5 Clearance for Cloud Platform; Teresa Carlson Quoted

Splunk has received provisional authorization for its cloud technology offering to host Department of Defense data at a high-level security baseline.

The Defense Security Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level 5 accreditation allows Splunk Cloud Platform to handle controlled unclassified information for government customers and signifies that the platform is compliant with security and compliance standards set forth by DOD, the company said Thursday.

Teresa Carlson, president and chief growth officer at Splunk who is also a six-time Wash100 awardee, said the certification reflects the company’s commitment to providing a secure and cloud-compliant platform that supports data-driven decision making.

The San Francisco-based technology provider designed its platform to help organizations analyze, manage and protect data in a cloud environment.