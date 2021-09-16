State Department Selects General Motors for Next Gen SUV Development, Validation

General Motors‘ defense subsidiary has secured a $36.4 million development and validation contract for 10 heavy-duty Chevrolet Suburban vehicles meant to support the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service.

GM Defense said the ordered HD Suburbans will feature commercial-off-the-shelf parts such as the body, propulsion, interior and brakes to fit the requirements of DSS’ next-generation Large Support Utility Commercial Vehicles.

According to the subsidiary, SUV production will involve fixtureless assembly and flexible fabrication as well as other advanced manufacturing tools and techniques that are designed to reduce overall program costs and provide flexibility to the development process.

“Our development contract win speaks to our long-standing legacy of exceeding transportation capabilities and our new, HD Suburban will deliver government-specific advanced mobility solutions to meet the needs of DSS,” said GM Defense President Steve duMont.

The contractor will deliver the first batch of the ordered SUVs in the spring of 2022, with the possibility of winning a nine-year follow-on award for 200 more vehicles.