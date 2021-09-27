State Department Vet Dana Linnet Joins Lilt as Public Sector VP, GM

Dana Linnet, formerly a career foreign service officer at the State Department, has been named general manager and vice president for the public sector business at San Francisco-based translation company Lilt.

She will be responsible for bringing Lilt’s modern language service and technology offerings to the government market, the company said Thursday.

“As a linguist, diplomat, and international business executive with deep inter-agency experience, I have personally felt the impact of language on our government agencies’ (and our Allies’) ability to succeed in their missions,” Linnet noted.

She added that Lilt invests in artificial intelligence and machine learning applications as more agencies are looking to adopt emerging technology.

Her private sector career has included a senior management position at Lockheed Martin, where she managed the company’s government affairs and Washington operations, and director of sales and business development and senior adviser within Guidehouse‘s national security unit.