Steve Isakowitz: Rapid Tech Advancements Could Transform Military Space Contracting Process

Aerospace Corp. CEO Steve Isakowitz said he thinks rapid technology advancements could change the way companies compete for national security space contracts.

Isakowitz told SpaceNews in an interview published Tuesday that as new technologies emerge, competition for military space contracts will see a shift away from a model in which a winning vendor can lock, for instance, a satellite program for the next decade or for up to 20 or 30 years.

“I think it’s going to be much less of that going forward,” he noted.

“What you’re going to find is that it’s going to be easier for newer companies and technologies to plug into programs. That could be done by adding new sensors to a satellite that we could try out, or trying smaller satellites in combination with the larger ones for greater resiliency,” Isakowitz added.

Isakowitz said he believes the creation of the U.S. Space Force is driving change in the national security space business and could help improve coordination across the space enterprise.

He also added that space is transitioning into a “hybrid architecture in terms of different orbits that now are going to be used.”

GovCon Wire will hold its Space Acquisition Forum on Sept. 14. Click here to register for the virtual forum to hear from defense officials as they share their insights on military acquisition reform and modernization efforts.