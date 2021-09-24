Sysorex Government Services Books Security, Tech Orders From DOJ, USDA

The government-focused subsidiary of Ethereum blockchain technology provider Sysorex has booked over $16 million in new contracts for product and services in support of the departments of Agriculture and Justice.

Sysorex Government Services received the awards in the third quarter of 2021 from DOJ’s Bureau of Prisons and USDA’s U.S. Forest Service and Food Safety and Inspection Service, the parent company said Thursday.

BOP issued $11.3 million worth of orders for the maintenance of 100 Canon body scanners and provision of security assessment services. SGS previously delivered the said scanners to federal correctional facilities under the SecurPASS Full Body Security Screening Program.

In addition, the contractor will supply tablet computers to FSIS under a $3.1 million contract and to USFS under a $1.8 million contract.

Zaman Khan, president of SGS, noted that the recent USDA contracts are part of the subsidiary’s approximately $30 million blanket purchase agreement.

Commenting on the announcement, Wayne Wasserberg, CEO of Sysorex, said, “We have been able to offer resources that have expanded SGS’ access to suppliers, resulting in competitive pricing and favorable terms that mitigate the need for upfront cash.”