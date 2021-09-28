in News

Thoma Bravo Makes Strategic Investment In Threat Intell Company Intel 471; Mark Arena Quoted

Thoma Bravo Makes Strategic Investment In Threat Intell Company Intel 471; Mark Arena Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Thoma Bravo has wrapped up its strategic investment in Intel 471, highlighting the cyber intelligence company’s customer-focused business model and pool of cybersecurity experts for threat actors monitoring.

Mark Arena, Intel 471 CEO, said in a statement published Monday the company is eyeing to expand its product offering and strengthen innovation through the partnership.

Intel 471 develops TITAN, an intuitive intelligence software as a service platform that works to provide real-time data and information on threat actors. Intelligence and security professionals gain access to the tool’s dashboards and intelligence reports through a web portal.

“As cybersecurity becomes a greater concern for companies everywhere, and threat actors become more sophisticated, Intel 471 has proven itself a leader in the space,” said Adam Solomon, a principal at Thoma Bravo.

The San Francisco-based private equity firm noted that Antares Capital provided the debt financing for the transaction.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

CybersecurityGovconIntel 471Mark Arenathoma bravoTitan

Sikorsky Unveils 1st USMC King Stallion Helicopter From Digital Factory - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sikorsky Unveils 1st USMC King Stallion Helicopter From Digital Factory
Curtiss-Wright to Supply Open-Systems Processor Tech for Raytheon Aircraft Project; Lynn Bamford Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Curtiss-Wright to Supply Open-Systems Processor Tech for Raytheon Aircraft Project; Lynn Bamford Quoted