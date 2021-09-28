Thoma Bravo Makes Strategic Investment In Threat Intell Company Intel 471; Mark Arena Quoted

Thoma Bravo has wrapped up its strategic investment in Intel 471 , highlighting the cyber intelligence company’s customer-focused business model and pool of cybersecurity experts for threat actors monitoring .

Mark Arena, Intel 471 CEO, said in a statement published Monday the company is eyeing to expand its product offering and strengthen innovation through the partnership.

Intel 471 develops TITAN , an intuitive intelligence software as a service platform that works to provide real-time data and information on threat actors. Intelligence and security professionals gain access to the tool’s dashboards and intelligence reports through a web portal.

“As cybersecurity becomes a greater concern for companies everywhere, and threat actors become more sophisticated, Intel 471 has proven itself a leader in the space,” said Adam Solomon, a principal at Thoma Bravo.

The San Francisco-based private equity firm noted that Antares Capital provided the debt financing for the transaction.