TurningPoint Secures HHS Contract for OIG Mobile Telecom, Services; David Hughes Quoted

The Department of Health and Human Services has made a five-year blanket purchase agreement with TurningPoint Global Solutions for management of mobile devices and services at its Office of Inspector General headquarters and 10 regional and 80 field offices.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company will deploy wireless mobility services that include a web portal intended for ordering and managing devices, cellular wireless equipment, cellular and data services and billing audit, TurningPoint said Thursday.

The mobile services will be hosted through the Network Inventory and Optimization Solution telecom enterprise management portal, a software platform designed to allow users to control and optimize their wireless assets.

David Hughes, managing partner at TurningPoint, said the company, as the agency’s partner, will work to help HHS use technology in support of its mission objectives. He expects the requirements of OIG for mobile telecommunications technologies and services to continue growing and changing.