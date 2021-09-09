VA Uses Nuance-Made Speech Platform to Document Patient Care

The Department of Veterans Affairs has adopted Nuance Communications‘ speech recognition platform and microphone application to document patient care activities.

The company said Wednesday VA now uses the Nuance Dragon Medical One platform, following the product’s approval under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and receipt of authority to operate from the department.

Physicians would use their voices to securely record patient stories through the cloud-based platform, which is hosted in Microsoft Azure data centers.

The department also implemented the PowerMic Mobile app that allows physicians to use smartphones as dictation microphones while documenting with Dragon Medical One.

“The combination of our cloud-based platforms, secure application framework and deep experience working with the VA health system made it possible for us to demonstrate our compliance with FedRAMP to meet the needs of the U.S. government,” said Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager of health care at Nuance.

FedRAMP aims to standardize the security of cloud products in the federal government.