Xage to Help DOE Secure Access to Emergency Power Systems

The Department of Energy has awarded Xage a contract to implement zero trust across critical energy delivery systems to help prevent cyber attacks during emergencies.

The company said Wednesday it will develop a new application needed to provide contingency workers with secure access to remote terminal units and switching device infrastructure.

Xage’s Fabric product works to centralize policy management while spreading out policy enforcement across all digital interactions within a network.

“Backed by the Xage Fabric, utilities can update access authorizations almost instantaneously and provide secure, easy-to-use single-sign-on and multi-factor authentication for auxiliary field crews using their own laptops and mobile devices, saving time where it is needed most,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage.

The company will collaborate with a global power equipment provider to demonstrate how Xage Fabric can provide local access control and in-field authorization updates.

Xage previously secured the U.S. power grid, under a DOE contract awarded in 2019.