Zscaler’s Cloud-Based Zero Trust Offerings Achieve StateRAMP Ready Status; Stephen Kovac Quoted

Zscaler, a cloud-based software as a service security company, was included in the authorized vendor list of the new State Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The company said Wednesday its Zscaler Private Access and Zscaler Internet Access products have achieved “Ready” status under StateRAMP, which is partly modeled after FedRAMP and aims to standardize the security of cloud software used in state and local agencies.

ZPA is designed to reduce the attack surface and cyber risks related to malware and ransomware by linking users to private applications without directly entering users into the network.

Meanwhile, ZIA provides cloud-based, zero-trust security for internet users regardless of presence in a network.

Stephen Kovac, chief compliance officer at Zscaler, noted how both “policy driver compliance programs” could accelerate innovation and promote partnerships between the public and private sector.

“We were involved with FedRAMP from the beginning and are very encouraged to see and support the ‘certify once use many’ approach that FedRAMP coined being adopted at the state level,” he said.

Matt Singleton, chief information security officer of Oklahoma’s management and enterprise services, shared that Zscaler’s products have helped the state augment its cybersecurity posture.