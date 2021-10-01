1st Edge to Develop AI Tools for Streamlining Army Missile Defense Programs

Artificial intelligence company 1st Edge has secured a three-year, $46 million other transaction authority award to develop AI technologies for the U.S. Army’s missile defense programs.

Under the Pragmatic AI and New Technology effort, the company will prototype software that uses AI and machine learning to simplify missile defense programs, 1st Edge said Tuesday.

The PAINT approach seeks to provide users with subject matter expertise in automated software systems. It applies AI science and technology to engineering missile defense platforms.

Nathan Claburn, vice president at 1st Edge, said PAINT began as a Phase I project under the government’s Small Business Innovation Research program, and now has additional funds to support multiple missile defense programs.

Tim McCarter, president of 1st Edge, said the company seeks to help the military meet operational speed requirements by applying AI directly to programs.

The Aviation and Missile Center within the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command will manage the contract.