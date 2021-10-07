AeroVironment Awarded Army Contract Option for Raven UAS Accessories

The U.S. Army has exercised an $11.7 million contract option to order AeroVironment-made ground control stations, flight control system kits and tail booms for Raven small unmanned aircraft systems.

The company said Wednesday the third and final option brought the firm-fixed-price contract to its potential ceiling value of $54.6 million.

AeroVironment will deliver the equipment under the flight control systems domain of the Army’s five-year, $248.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sustainment of small UAS.

Deliveries under the contract option will run through September 2022.

Trace Stevenson, vice president and product line general manager of small UAS at AeroVironment, said Raven is made to provide situational awareness in the frontlines of the battlefield.

Raven carries a Mantis i23 electro-optical/infrared payload to deliver imagery and real-time video footage.