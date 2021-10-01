in Artificial Intelligence, News

AFRL Soliciting White Papers on AI-Driven Tracking System Architectures

The Air Force Research Laboratory is seeking white papers as part of its plan to award a total of $49 million for the acquisition of system architectures that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to track targets.

AFRL said Wednesday in a SAM.gov notice it will issue multiple, individual awards valued between $450,000 and $5 million under a broad agency announcement for the effort.

Future contractors will design, develop, test and evaluate methods and technologies that enable AI-driven architectures, which AFRL expects to harness multiple sources of data. Hardware and software will be developed AI, ML and machine inferencing applications.

Awards may come in the form of contracts, cooperative agreements, grants or other transactions depending on what work will be performed.

All awards under the effort will not exceed four years of activity.

