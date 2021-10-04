Air Force Backs Tomorrow.io’s Satellite Network Deployment to Gain Global Weather Intell

Weather intelligence company Tomorrow.io will deploy radar-equipped weather satellites under a $19.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.

A constellation of 32 small satellites will be launched to provide 3D data on precipitation and other weather and ocean observations from across the globe, Tomorrow.io said Thursday.

The company will deliver spaceborne radar data-as-a-service for ingestion into numerical weather models, flood forecasting and artificial intelligence-driven nowcasting to support the Air Force and other government and commercial organizations.

Tomorrow.io’s Weather Intelligence Platform harnesses the said models to help entities prepare for extreme climate and weather. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will use the provided intelligence to augment its global weather reports.

USAF awarded the contract through AFVentures’ Strategic Funding Increase program, which financially supports large-scale, strategic capabilities that align with U.S. military missions.