in Contract Awards, News

Aircraft Readiness Alliance Secures $58M Navy Contract Modification for Maintenance Services

Aircraft Readiness Alliance Secures $58M Navy Contract Modification for Maintenance Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Aircraft Readiness Alliance has received a $57.5 million modification to a contract with the U.S. Navy for depot-level aircraft maintenance services.

The company will maintain aircraft, engines, components and equipment, and provide associated conversion, modernization, disassembly and in-service repair services to support Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Services under the contract will cover F-35, AV-8B, C-130, C-2, E-2, EA-6B, F/A-18, H-1, H-53, H-60, MQ-8, P-3, P-8 and V-22 aircraft.

Seventy-five percent of work will take place in San Diego, 19.5 percent in other California cities, 2.5 percent in Washington, 2 percent in New Mexico and 1 percent in Hawaii, through October 2022.

The Naval Air Warfare Center issued the new award, which comes with an initial obligation of $18.5 million from fiscal 2022 funds.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Aircraft Readiness Alliancecontract modificationFleet Readiness Center SouthwestGovconmaintenance serviceNaval Air Warfare CenterU.S. Navy

Guidehouse-AFERM Survey: Agencies Consider Cyber, Privacy Risks to Have Greatest Impact on Strategic Objectives - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Guidehouse-AFERM Survey: Agencies Consider Cyber, Privacy Risks to Have Greatest Impact on Strategic Objectives
FirstNet Public Safety Network Reaches 18.5K Connected Agencies; Jason Porter Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

FirstNet Public Safety Network Reaches 18.5K Connected Agencies; Jason Porter Quoted