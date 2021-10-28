Aircraft Readiness Alliance Secures $58M Navy Contract Modification for Maintenance Services

Aircraft Readiness Alliance has received a $57.5 million modification to a contract with the U.S. Navy for depot-level aircraft maintenance services.

The company will maintain aircraft, engines, components and equipment, and provide associated conversion, modernization, disassembly and in-service repair services to support Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Services under the contract will cover F-35, AV-8B, C-130, C-2, E-2, EA-6B, F/A-18, H-1, H-53, H-60, MQ-8, P-3, P-8 and V-22 aircraft.

Seventy-five percent of work will take place in San Diego, 19.5 percent in other California cities, 2.5 percent in Washington, 2 percent in New Mexico and 1 percent in Hawaii, through October 2022.

The Naval Air Warfare Center issued the new award, which comes with an initial obligation of $18.5 million from fiscal 2022 funds.