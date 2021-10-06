Allison Transmission Building Electrification Tech for Army’s Combat Vehicles

Allison Transmission is working on an electrification technology that will be integrated into the ground combat vehicle fleet of the U.S. Army.

Under the Next Generation Electrified Transmission program, the Indianapolis-based company will advance the development, design and validation of a generator and inverter system for a tracked vehicle transmission platform, Allison said Tuesday.

Dana Pittard, vice president for defense programs at Allison Transmission, said the electrification technology being developed will support the Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle initiative that could potentially result in almost 4,000 vehicles.

The electrified vehicles could provide silent mobility to the military, helping minimize the risk of enemy detection and improving the survivability of the combatants.

Michael Cadiuex, director of the Army’s Ground Vehicles Systems Center, said in May that the electrification of the Army accelerates the capabilities of soldiers in multidomain missions. “Specifically, it means the use of electric power to augment vehicle performance,” he said.