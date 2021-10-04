Amentum Receives Army Training System Prototype OTA; Paul Cummings Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 4, 2021 — Amentum will develop a prototype of the U.S. Army’s Synthetic Training Environment Live Training System under an other transaction agreement, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 22.

Paul Cummings, vice president of transformational training, said the company aims to help the Army increase the effectiveness and interoperability of its live training platform for warfighters.

