Army Receives Lockheed Delivery of Ground Equipment for Long Range Hypersonic Weapon System

Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Army a ground equipment for a Long Range Hypersonic Weapon system, which is part of a multiyear development effort for long-range precision strike missiles.

The Army and industry team held a ceremony at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord for the receipt of the ground equipment, including transporter erector launchers and battery operations center, the company said Thursday.

Eric Scherff, vice president for hypersonic strike programs at Lockheed Martin Space, shared that the company has been investing in establishing digital factories meant to apply advanced materials and precision capabilities.

In 2019, Lockheed received a $347 million contract to work with the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and Hypersonic Project Office for the development and integration of a land-based hypersonic strike prototype.

According to the defense company, the program is still on schedule and future flight tests are expected to be conducted in fiscal year 2022 to 2023.