Army Selects Nika for DHA Medical Treatment Facility Support

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded lifecycle services provider Nika a $39 million task order to help operate and maintain military medical treatment facilities globally.

Services will help the Defense Health Agency Facilities Enterprise contribute to the Department of Defense’s peacetime and wartime medical missions, the Rockville, Maryland-headquartered company said Thursday.

The contractor will perform project management; operations; sustainment, restoration and modernization; facilities support and aseptic management work at Air Force, Army and Navy MTFs in various locations around the world.

DaNishia Barton, director of engineering and program management at Nika, said the company will use its expertise in supporting medical facilities to help deliver health care services to service members and military families.

The award extends the company’s decade-long partnership with DHA, according to Kabir Chaudhary, CEO and president of Nika.

The task order was awarded under the Medical Facilities Support Services II contract vehicle.