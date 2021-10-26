in Contract Awards, News

Army Taps General Atomics-Boeing Team for High-Energy Laser Prototype Development

Army Taps General Atomics-Boeing Team for High-Energy Laser Prototype Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army has selected a team of General Atomics‘ electromagnetics systems business and Boeing to develop and demonstrate a 300 kilowatt-class laser prototype with beam control technology.

General Atomics said Monday the partnership will aim to demonstrate the Distributed Gain High Energy Laser Weapon System with a Boeing-made beam director and software designed to acquire, track and point to targets.

The two companies will perform the work under a contract from the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, said the company will work to provide the military branch a weapon prototype that offers air and missile defense against potential threats in multidomain operations.

In October 2020, the companies teamed up to explore market opportunities for an HEL technology designed to generate 100 to 250 kilowatts of power and operate independently or in conjunction with ground, airborne and maritime platforms.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BoeingGA-EMSGeneral AtomicsGovconhelwsScott ForneyU.S. Army

2021 Unisys Security Index: Internet security Concerns Jump 16% From 2020 Record, 68% of Respondents Install Unauthorized Software for Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event

2021 Unisys Security Index: Internet security Concerns Jump 16% From 2020 Record, 68% of Respondents Install Unauthorized Software for Work
COMSovereign Announces Delivery of 5G Open-RAN Tech to NIST; Dustin McIntire Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

COMSovereign Announces Delivery of 5G Open-RAN Tech to NIST; Dustin McIntire Quoted