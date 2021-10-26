Army Taps General Atomics-Boeing Team for High-Energy Laser Prototype Development

The U.S. Army has selected a team of General Atomics‘ electromagnetics systems business and Boeing to develop and demonstrate a 300 kilowatt-class laser prototype with beam control technology.

General Atomics said Monday the partnership will aim to demonstrate the Distributed Gain High Energy Laser Weapon System with a Boeing-made beam director and software designed to acquire, track and point to targets.

The two companies will perform the work under a contract from the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, said the company will work to provide the military branch a weapon prototype that offers air and missile defense against potential threats in multidomain operations.

In October 2020, the companies teamed up to explore market opportunities for an HEL technology designed to generate 100 to 250 kilowatts of power and operate independently or in conjunction with ground, airborne and maritime platforms.