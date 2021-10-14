Attivo, Baker Tilly, Mandiant Execs to Discuss Supply Chain Cybersecurity at ExecutiveBiz Event

Leaders from Attivo Networks, Baker Tilly and Mandiant will participate in an Oct. 26 virtual forum hosted by ExecutiveBiz to give their perspectives on supply chain cybersecurity practices and risks.

Join the “Supply Chain Cybersecurity: Revelations and Innovations” forum to hear from Tony Cole, chief technology officer of Attivo Networks; Jeff Jorge, principal and firm leader at Baker Tilly; and Ronald Bushar, senior vice president and global government CTO at Mandiant.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle recently introduced bills that seek to prevent large-scale attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure assets and federal government networks following the SolarWinds hack that affected the software vendor’s public and private sector customers.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee passed the Cyber Incident Reporting Act , a bipartisan bill that would require infrastructure companies to inform the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency about breaches within a 72-hour period.

This legislation builds on the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act introduced by the House Homeland Security Committee.

During the ExecutiveBiz-hosted forum, specialists in cybersecurity and supply chain operations will share their insights on the 2020 attack that targeted SolarWinds software.

Click here to register and learn more about EBiz’s other upcoming forums.