B3-Amida Team to Automate VA Data Management Process

B3 Group and Amida have teamed up to create an automated system for the Department of Veterans Affairs to manage an inventory of enterprise information resources.

The two information technology companies aim to help VA implement a platform that will link the agency’s business applications and data assets, B3 Group said Wednesday.

Michael Lumpkin, president of Amida, said the project is part of efforts at the department to transform its information management process that supports health care, supply chain, human resources and benefits delivery functions.

Herndon, Virginia-based B3 Group also supports the VA Digital Transformation Center under a $686 million task order awarded in September 2019.

