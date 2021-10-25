B3 Group Gets Initial Operating Capability for VA Worker Safety System

B3 Group has attained the initial operating capability required to continue supporting a system that the Department of Veterans Affairs uses to manage worker compensation and occupational safety.

The company said Thursday its IOC completion results from the delivery of project management and Agile software development for the pilot phase of the Safety and Workers’ Compensation Information Management System.

S/WIMS builds on the existing eCase management platform made by AINS, a B3 partner.

The new system’s pilot phase accommodates 180 VA users as of Sept. 16. The agency expects S/WIMS to eventually support 45,000 users across the country.

Kevin Rice, chief operating officer of B3, said the company aims to achieve the system’s final operating capability by March 2022.

VA awarded B3 Group a $16 million contract last year to digitally transform the agency’s human resources management activities. S/WIMS aligns with VA’s business transformation goals and meets the requirements of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.