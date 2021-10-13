BAE Introduces Sensor Offering for Low-Light Imagery Capture

BAE Systems has introduced a 1.6 megapixel sensor with night vision technology designed to capture digital imagery for military surveillance and targeting in ultra-low-light environments.

The “Hawkeye” HWK1411 device uses a complementary metal-oxide semiconductor for image generation, including under a sky of overcast starlight, and is built to work with soldier equipment or unmanned platforms, BAE said Tuesday.

The sensor is also designed to detect small changes in contrast and the signal noise emitted by electricity.

BAE also developed a multichip camera module that combines HWK1411 technology with a glass lens, power conditioning, flash memory and a microprocessor to simplify camera integration.