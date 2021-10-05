BAE Receives $69M Navy IDIQ for Automatic Carrier Landing System Support

BAE Systems has secured a $68.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy for lifecycle sustainment, integration and engineering services in support of precision approach and landing systems onboard aircraft carriers.

The defense company said Monday it will continue developing, producing, integrating, testing, evaluating, sustaining and updating the AN/SPN-46(V) Automatic Carrier Landing System under the five-year, Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Engineering Products and Technical Services IDIQ.

The ACLS is designed to automatically control a plane during the final approach and landing phase in instrument flight conditions as part of aircraft carrier recovery operations.

Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE’s integrated defense solutions business, said the company has been working under the key air traffic control contract since 1973 to help ensure carrier-based landing system safety.

The award comes months after the company received a $42.5 million task order for the integration of instrument carrier and landing systems for naval aircraft flight safety.