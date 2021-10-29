BAE Systems to Provide Mk 110 Guns for Navy’s Constellation-Class Frigates

BAE Systems will arm two of the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class frigates with Mk 110 naval guns and provide related engineering support services under a $26 million contract.

The company said Thursday it will deliver a pair of fully automatic 57mm naval guns to the service branch for use on the USS Constellation and USS Congress frigates.

The Mk 110 gun, also known as Bofors 57 Mk 3, is designed to fire up to 220 rounds per minute at surface, air and land-based targets over nine nautical miles away.

Meanwhile, the multi-mission, guided-missile frigates are made to perform in both near-shore and blue-water environments.

BAE will also provide the naval gun for the U.S. Coast Guard’s USCGC Ingham, an Argus-class offshore patrol cutter.

Naval Sea Systems Command awarded the contract, whose deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2023. The U.S. currently employs Mk 110 guns with littoral combat ships and national security cutters.