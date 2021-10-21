BAE to Help Mitre Engenuity-Run Center Develop Resources for Cyber Defenders

BAE Systems will serve as a research sponsor to help a Mitre Engenuity-operated center develop resources to help organizations protect and defend their networks from cyberattacks.

Mitre Engenuity launched the Center for Threat-Informed Defense in 2019 in response to the cybersecurity community’s call for a nonprofit, noncommercial center that would help advance the development of public resources for cyber defenders, BAE said Wednesday.

BAE will use the Mitre ATT&CK framework and help determine behavioral trends among threat actors to help inform the threat intelligence community.

Adrian Nish, head of cyber at BAE’s applied intelligence business, said cyberthreats continue to cause harm to governments, companies, municipalities and organizations worldwide and attackers’ use of new technology platforms highlight the need for more resources and attention to detail.

“Continual research and collaboration by the best and brightest in the field to secure the cyber world is critical and we look forward to working with the Center in this great fight,” Nish added.

BAE has come up with more than 500 research reports based on threat intelligence investigations and cases from its incident response group in the past six years.

