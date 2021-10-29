BigBear.ai, Redwire Partner to Develop Space Cyber Evaluation Platform for SpaceCREST; Brian Frutchey, Andrew Rush Quoted

BigBear.ai has partnered with Redwire for the development of space cyber range capabilities for the Space Cyber Resiliency through Evaluation and Security Testing initiative known as SpaceCREST.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the two companies will use simulation, emulation and in-the-loop hardware to establish a realistic test environment and provide SpaceCREST with a space-based systems cybersecurity evaluation platform, the partnership said Thursday.

Brian Frutchey, chief technology officer of BigBear.ai, said the company’s collaboration with Redwire will support the cyber resiliency of space assets, which is currently a top priority for the federal government and Department of Defense.

“A significant and growing amount of critical infrastructure in the U.S. relies on space systems, and by partnering with Redwire, we can use our advanced predictive analytics capabilities to identify and protect against potential cyber vulnerabilities in a high-fidelity simulation environment,” Frutchey noted.

Additionally, Redwire President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Rush said the partnership’s digital engineering framework will enable commercial and government space initiatives to proactively maintain and secure space systems.

As part of the partnership, BigBear.ai will leverage its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in conjunction with Redwire’s Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Lab and Advanced Configurable Open-system Research Network capabilities to develop tools for performing vulnerability research on critical components of space infrastructure hardware.

Redwire’s HOSS lab achieved initial operational capability in August and will support the partnership’s work under the MOU.

The work is expected to give the SpaceCREST initiative the capability to identify potential vulnerabilities and protect space-based systems against vulnerabilities.

As predictive technologies like AI and machine learning become more prevalent in critical infrastructures across multiple domains, organizations must consider factors such as technology disruption and cost in their implementation strategies.

