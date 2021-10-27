BigBear.ai Subsidiary to Automate DIA’s Foreign Force Tracking, Identification Work; Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear, a BigBear.ai subsidiary, has secured a one-year contract to implement artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into the Defense Intelligence Agency’s foreign military force tracking framework.

The company said Tuesday contract work will focus on the DIA framework being integrated with BigBear.ai’s Machine Assisted Rapid Repository Services technology that features proprietary data collection and AI/ML modules to help identify unknown warfighters in deployment.

MARS will use analytics and automation capabilities to look for information on foreign military members through DIA and intelligence community records in addition to open-source and commercial sources.

Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai and previous Wash100 awardee, said the company will provide U.S. warfighters with AI-powered decision support using its Observe and Orient-powered MARS offering.

“The confidence placed in our solutions to deliver critical decision dominance technology on the modern battlefield is a great endorsement of how our technologies allow our customers to know and shape their world,” the GovCon Expert added.

As part of the contract, BigBear will connect, standardize and contextualize information through the automated technology’s integration with open-source intelligence provided by Janes Intara.