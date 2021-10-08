BlackBerry, Deloitte Form Software Security Partnership

BlackBerry has teamed up with Deloitte to bring an integrated software security offering to the companies’ joint customers across the aerospace, medical and automotive industries.

The partnership intends to use the BlackBerry’s Jarvis tool to help original equipment manufacturers analyze code provenance and software products that enter their supply chains, the company said Thursday.

Deloitte agreed to implement the technology to examine common vulnerabilities and exposures, bills of materials and open source platforms for clients.

A transportation ministry that is part of the G7 alliance selected the two companies to help the agency secure its infrastructure and traffic management process.

