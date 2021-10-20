GovCon Veteran Mac Curtis Becomes Venture Fellow at Blue Delta

Blue Delta Capital Partners, an investment company focused on the government market, has named former Perspecta CEO and seven-time Wash100 winner Mac Curtis a venture fellow.

“I have been fortunate throughout my entire career to have worked with some of the most elite teams in the GovCon industry,” Curtis told ExecutiveBiz’s parent company and publisher Executive Mosaic.

“Joining the proven all star team of executives at Blue Delta is the continuity of achievement only fortunate executives could realize as they build on the foundation of many significant team successes.”

Phil Nolan, general partner at Blue Delta, said Curtis will work to help the firm identify new investment opportunities and assist its portfolio companies in growth efforts.

Curtis helped establish Perspecta (now part of Peraton) through a three-way merger involving DXC Technology’s public sector business, KeyPoint Government Solutions and Vencore.

His three-decade career also includes leadership roles at Perspecta’s predecessor companies Vencore, The SI Organization, Vangent and Pearson‘s government solutions business.

Executive Mosaic documented and published Curtis’ long list of achievements in a chronology of his career on its flagship GovCon Wire.

“Curtis’ achievements have been recognized across the industry by a vast array of awards including the achievement of seven Wash100 leadership awards. This enviable recognition has been equaled by only a handful of industry executives,” said Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic.